Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives list of hostages to be released

Photo: AFP

A ceasefire deal in the 15-month Gaza war went into effect at 9.15am GMT on Sunday after failing to start at a previous planned timing because Israel said Palestinian group Hamas was not meeting its obligations.

Israel received a list of hostages in Gaza to be released on Sunday and Israeli security personnel were checking the "details", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

It also said it had begun notifying families of hostages to be released via representatives of the Israeli military.

Earlier, Netanyahu had ordered the Israeli military not to begin the ceasefire until Hamas issued the names of the hostages to be released, his office said.

Hamas on Sunday affirmed its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying the delay in disclosing the names of hostages to be released in the first phase was due to "technical field reasons".