Gaza: At least 10 dead in latest strike on school

Repeated displacement makes medical care almost impossible
A hospital source in southern Gaza said at least 10 people were killed Tuesday in a strike on a school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians, the fourth such attack in four days.
The Al-Awda school in Khan Yunis was hit, leaving 10 dead and dozens wounded, said the source at the city's Nasser hospital where the victims were taken.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools used as displacement shelters, killing a total of at least 20 people according to officials in the Hamas-run territory.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said all of its medical clinics were out of service in the city due to evacuation orders
