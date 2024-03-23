Gaza: 9 killed in Israeli fire while waiting for aid, Hamas says

A woman embraces a crying child as they mourn relatives who were killed during Israeli bombardment at al-Najar Hospital in Rafah on March 19. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 7:23 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli fire on Saturday killed nine people and wounded dozens more as they were waiting at an aid distribution point in the territory's north.

"At least nine were killed and dozens injured by Israeli occupation army tank fire and shells. They were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout" on the outskirts of Gaza City, a health ministry statement said.

Israel's military said it was looking into the report.

