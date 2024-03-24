Gaza: 84 killed, 106 injured in past 24 hours in Israeli military offensive

More than hundred people rescued from the basement of the burning Crocus City Hall music venue
At least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.
There have been 84 Palestinians killed and 106 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
She had undergone successful planned abdominal surgery in January
The 286-134 vote signals the coming end to a more-than-six-month battle over the scope of Washington's spending for the fiscal year
Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market
The Delhi chief minister will run the government from jail if needed, says his party leader
The country's labour market is now much tighter, with its population growth — fuelled by massive immigration — outpacing job creation
It aims to encourage protecting personal data, monitoring AI for risks, and safeguarding human rights
BJP garnered nearly half of the total bonds sold worth 165 billion rupees between January 2018 and February 2024