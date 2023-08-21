Frozen Iranian assets transferred to Swiss central bank

Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland's central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported on Monday.
The Swiss National Bank plans to exchange its $6 billion holdings in won for dollars and then euros in the currency market, converting about 300 billion won ($223.85 million) to 400 billion each day for next five weeks, Yonhap Infomax reported, citing an unnamed currency market source.
An official at South Korea's finance ministry declined to confirm the report, citing the legal and diplomatic sensitivity of the matter.
Iran and the United States recently reached an agreement in which five US citizens detained in Iran would be released while Iranian assets in South Korea would be unfrozen and sent to an account in Qatar that Iran could access. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said last week that the released assets would be used to enhance domestic production.
Some 240 people – ranging from infants to the elderly – were taken captive during the October 7 attack
India's anti-terror agency filed a case against Pannun on Monday stating that he warned Air India passengers in videos saying that their lives were in danger
A major achievement of her work is correcting some misconceptions about women participation in the US labour force, which have long been taken for granted
He was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency before Brazil takes over next month
There is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution, Mohammed bin Salman said
The Central Mediterranean sea crossing from North Africa to Italy or Malta is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes
For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy