France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100M euro pledge

France's President Emmanuel Macron (second from left) gestures next to Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (third from left) and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati (right) during an international press conference in support of Lebanon, in Paris on October 24, 2024. — Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros, as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims but slim diplomatic prospects.

"The war must end as soon as possible, there must be a ceasefire in Lebanon," Macron said sitting alongside the country's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The Lebanese government chief, in turn, called on "the international community to hold together and support efforts... to implement an immediate ceasefire".

France has set a target of raising half a billion euros ($540 million) in aid for Lebanon, 100 million more than an initial UN appeal.

As well as its financial contribution, Macron said Paris would "contribute to equipping the Lebanese army" to re-establish control of the country's south in line with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which sealed the end of the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

Paris is also seeking an increase in humanitarian aid for a country to which it has historic ties and which has a large diaspora in France.

The latest conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has so far claimed more than 1,550 lives, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, and displaced 800,000 people according to the UN.

Israel launched a ground offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in late September, having exchanged fire over the border for a year following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

Hezbollah must "stop its provocations... and indiscriminate strikes" against Israel, Macron said.

But Israel "knows from experience that its military successes do not necessarily represent victory in Lebanon", Macron said.

Israel has eliminated Hezbollah leaders over recent weeks. "I'm not sure that you can defend a civilisation by sowing barbarism yourself," he added.

Hopes for diplomatic progress in Paris may be stymied by the absence of Iran and Israel, who were not among the 70 countries and 15 international organisations invited, while the US was represented only by a deputy to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Macron opened the conference following a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday with Lebanon's Mikati, while Germany and Canada have sent their foreign ministers Annalena Baerbock and Melanie Joly.

Germany said that it would contribute 96 million euros to the humanitarian aid appeal.

Speaking remotely, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on participants to "strengthen their support to (Lebanon's) state institutions, including the Lebanese armed forces".

Host France is pushing for progress on three fronts— diplomacy, humanitarian aid and Lebanon's domestic politics.

"We've put concrete proposals on the table to bring about a ceasefire as quickly as possible," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a message posted on X.