E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

France calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave 'as soon as possible'

France estimates that some 23,000 of its citizens live in Lebanon, and last month around 10,000 French citizens were visiting to the country

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 2:06 PM

France on Sunday called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country "as soon as possible" amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

"In a highly volatile security context, we once again call the attention of French nationals, particularly those passing through, to the fact that direct commercial flights and ones with stopovers to France are still available, and we invite them to make their arrangements now to leave Lebanon as soon as possible," the foreign ministry said in its travel advice notice for Lebanon.


With its call, Paris is following the example of Washington and London, which had recommended their own nationals to leave from Saturday.

France estimates that some 23,000 of its citizens live in Lebanon, and last month around 10,000 French citizens were visiting to the country.


Sweden also announced the closure of its embassy in Beirut and called on its nationals to leave.

On Thursday, the French foreign ministry had updated an information sheet by highlighting the continued availability of commercial flights to France while stopping short of calling on nationals to leave Lebanon.

On Sunday, the ministry stressed French nationals were being "urgently asked" not to travel to Lebanon as fears of a regional conflagration after Iran and its allies threatened to respond to the assassination of Hamas's political leader, blamed on Israel.

Tehran, along with Hamas and Lebanese-based, Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah, accused Israel of Wednesday killing Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was killed a day after a strike claimed by Israel killed Hezbollah military chief Fouad Chokr near Beirut.

Hezbollah said Saturday it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, saying the attack was in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is at "a very high level" of preparedness for any scenario — "defensive and offensive."

ALSO READ:


More news from World
Kenya reports first mpox case

world

Kenya reports first mpox case

It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths

world