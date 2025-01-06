Former French president Sarkozy on trial over alleged Gaddafi financing pact

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at a Paris courthouse on January 6, 2025, for the opening hearing of his trial. — AFP

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy went on trial on Monday charged with accepting illegal campaign financing in an alleged pact with the late Libyan dictator Muamar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy's career has been shadowed by legal troubles since he lost the 2012 presidential election. He has been convicted in two other cases and is being investigated in two more but he remains an influential figure and is also known to regularly meet President Emmanuel Macron.

The new trial started barely half-a-month after France's top appeals court in December rejected his appeal against a one-year prison sentence for influence peddling, which he is to serve by wearing an electronic tag rather than in jail.

Sarkozy was present in the Paris court when the latest trial began but made no comment.

Twelve suspects are standing trial, including former close aides, accused of devising a pact with Gaddafi to illegally fund Sarkozy's victorious 2007 election bid. They deny the charges.

If convicted, Sarkozy, 69, faces up to 10 years in prison for charges of concealing embezzlement of public funds and illegal campaign financing.

The trial is due to last until April 10.

Sarkozy "is awaiting these four months of hearings with determination. He will fight the artificial construction dreamed up by the prosecution", said his lawyer Christophe Ingrain. "There was no Libyan financing."

Sarkozy is still not wearing the electronic tag — a process which could take several weeks — and spent Christmas in the Seychelles with his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni, and their daughter.

The current case follows a decade of investigations, it is alleged that Sarkozy and senior figures pledged to help Gaddafi rehabilitate his international image in return for campaign financing.

Tripoli had been blamed by the West for bombing Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 over Lockerbie in Scotland and UTA Flight 772 over Niger in 1989 that killed hundreds of passengers.

Another alleged beneficiary was Gaddafi's brother-in-law and intelligence chief Abdullah Senussi who was jailed for life in absentia by France for the attack on UTA Flight 772. He is also wanted for questioning over the Lockerbie bombing.

Sarkozy has denounced the accusations as part of a conspiracy, insisting he never received any financing from Gaddafi.

"Our work is not political work, we are not politically engaged," declared financial prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) which is leading the case. "We only have one compass, it is the law."

Others on trial include Sarkozy's former right-hand man, Claude Gueant, his then-head of campaign financing, Eric Woerth, and former minister Brice Hortefeux.

The prosecution case is based on statements from seven former Libyan dignitaries, trips to Libya by Gueant and Hortefeux, transfers as well as the notebooks of the former Libyan oil minister Shukri Ghanem, found drowned in the Danube in 2012.