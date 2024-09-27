E-Paper

Five Syrian soldiers killed; 1 injured in an Israeli strike on borders

Israel's foreign minister said there would be no ceasefire in the north

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP file used for illustrated purposes
Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM

Five Syrian soldiers were killed and another one injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a Syrian military post on the borders with Lebanon, Syrian state news agency reported on Friday citing a military source.

The Israeli attack hit at 1.35am, it added.


Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be no ceasefire in the north, where Israeli jets have been carrying out the heaviest bombardment against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in decades.

