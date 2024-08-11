Five pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria drone strike: Monitor

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Five Iran-backed fighters were killed on Sunday in a drone strike in Syria's east, near the Iraqi border, a war monitor said, adding it was not clear yet who was behind the attack.
"Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed and others were injured, some severely...after an unknown drone targeted the military vehicle they were in...near the Syrian-Iraqi border," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The strike occurred in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence and which is regularly targeted by Israel and the United States, according to the Britain-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.
In June, three pro-Iran fighters, including at least two Iraqis, were killed in an overnight air strike in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, the Observatory had reported at the time.
Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon's Hezbollah group.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria.
Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement, have bolstered President Bashar Al Assad's forces during Syria's civil war.
The Syrian government's brutal suppression of a 2011 uprising triggered the conflict that has killed more than half-a-million people and drawn in foreign armies and militants.
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo