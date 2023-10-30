Filipina saves Israeli patient's life by giving savings to Hamas militant

Carmilla had saved Dh1,394 for a ticket back home to visit her 6-year-old son

Photo: Camille Figueras Jesalva/Facebook

by Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 4:49 PM

A Filipina caregiver's heroic act amidst the brutal ongoing war between Israel and Palestine has come under the limelight as an act of humanity.

According to media reports, a former Dubai expat, Carmilla Figueras Jesalva saved her 94-year-old patient's life as Hamas militants raided their home in Israel on October 7.

Carmilla's life flashed before her eyes when militants entered their community. Residents of the area woke up to the sound of bombings and attacks, as alarms were sounded to alert them. The 31-year-old hid Nitza Hefetz in a safe room, who she had taken care of for five years, since her arrival in Israel.

The duo hid since early morning, but as afternoon approached, her worst fears came to life as the sound of gunshots and militants conversing grew louder.

Next thing she knew, a man opened the door which Carmilla was holding shut as it did not have a lock. A mother to a six-year-old and a caretaker to Nitza, Jesalva's first instinct was to offer the man money in exchange for their lives.

1,500 shekels translating to around Dh1,394 were all she had saved up for a flight back home to visit her son. To her surprise, the militant agreed to spare their lives and took the money and left.

Carmilla later shared the ordeal on her Facebook, along with pictures of the scene and their belongings that had been rummaged through.

Photo: Camille Figueras Jesalva/Facebook

After he left, Carmilla would not leave Nitza's side, as she hugged her for hours, according to media reports. It was only around late afternoon by 3.30 pm that Israeli soldiers entered their home and rescued them.

During the time that they waited in dread, Carmilla had already thought that she might never see her son again and messaged her mother to send her a picture of him. She wanted it to be the last person she saw.

Hefetz who was in the Carmilla's care, was in a confused state, which led to the caregiver having to keep her calm and quiet as they awaited their fate.

After the events of the day, the Filipina cancelled her flight and refused to go back. "I feel that I cannot leave her. I feel that she is my best friend," Carmilla was quoted saying by a media outlet.

As per media reports, Carmilla is among many Filipinos caretakers who have decided to stay and look after people as the war rages on.

ALSO READ: