Fear and fortitude in Tel Aviv after Hezbollah missile attack

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:15 PM

Israel's battle with Hezbollah became frighteningly real on Wednesday for people in Tel Aviv, who awoke to the wail of sirens when the Lebanese militia fired a ballistic missile at their city.

There was little time to react when the warning sounded just after dawn at 6.30am.

"We rushed to the shelter downstairs, like we went down about three floors. And it was of course very scary," said Alon Neubach, who lives in a suburb of the Israeli commercial capital.

Neubach's office is next to the Mossad intelligence agency base that Hezbollah said it targeted with its missile, and which the army said was intercepted.

"I'm more scared about these rockets because I know they're more powerful and more accurate," said the 41-year-old tech worker.

He was comparing Hezbollah's arsenal with that of its Iran-backed ally Hamas, which has fired rockets towards Tel Aviv since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7.

But at the same time, nearly a year later, Neubach said he's "kind of tired of being scared and stressed, so I'm just like...I'm doing what I'm doing" — and he headed to the office.

The surface-to-surface missile was the first ever fired by Hezbollah to reach Tel Aviv, Israel's military said.

Millions of people had to take refuge in bomb shelters, government spokesman David Mencer said.

"This was a Hezbollah long-range advance missile fired indiscriminately towards millions of our people," he added.

Many people in Tel Aviv reacted like Neubach — after the initial scare, it became business as usual in the country's commercial hub.

Workers headed to their offices, bathers swam in the Mediterranean off the city beaches, young people played sport in parks and cafe terraces filled up again.

Noam Nadler, a 27-year-old law student, said in Tel Aviv she is from northern Israel where rockets from nearby Lebanon fall daily.

The Magen David Adom, Israel's first responders, said two people were wounded by shrapnel in the north on Wednesday, one seriously and one moderately.

"I've lived up north for most of my life so I think I'm kind of used to this," she said.

"But then (rockets) reaching the centre of the state is definitely scarier," she added.

Like Neubach, Nadler ran to a shelter, but the experience also had her thinking.

"It seems like it's before like a bigger blow, so I guess everything is a little more tense."