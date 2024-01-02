4 killed in Israeli strikes on Hamas office in Lebanon

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
An Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, Lebanese state media said, adding that some people have been wounded.
4 people are reported to have been killed in the explosion, according to Lebanon's state agency.
Hezbollah's TV station said a top Hamas official Saleh Arouri was killed in the incident.
"A hostile Israeli drone targeted a Hamas office in Al-Musharrafiya, near Al-Sharq Sweets, and a number of people were wounded," in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanon's National News Agency
More to follow
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice