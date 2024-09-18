EU top diplomat condemns Lebanon pager 'attacks'

Modi's government has frequently deployed bulldozers and earthmovers to flatten property owned by those facing trial, saying it targets illegal construction and is a firm response to criminal activity
The European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned explosions of pagers carried by Lebanese militants Hezbollah that the group blamed on Israel.
"Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians, including children among the victims," Josep Borrell said.
"I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region."
Borrell added that the "European Union calls on all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond".
The blasts have increased international fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah could spiral into all-out war.
Hours before the explosions, Israel announced it was broadening the aims of the Gaza war to include its fight against Hezbollah along its border with Lebanon.
To date, Israel's objectives had been to crush Hamas and bring home the hostages seized by the Palestinian militants during the October 7 attacks.
Since October, the unabating exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hamas's ally Hezbollah in Lebanon have killed hundreds of people in Lebanon, mostly fighters and dozens including soldiers on the Israeli side.
Modi's government has frequently deployed bulldozers and earthmovers to flatten property owned by those facing trial, saying it targets illegal construction and is a firm response to criminal activity
If approved, Oxford Street would join other major shopping hubs such as Times Square in New York and La Rambla in Barcelona that have gone fully traffic-free
The country added a total of 10 GW of renewable capacity in April-August, the first five months of this fiscal year, taking its total to about 153 GW
Between now and 2050, 40 million more children will have stunted growth and 28 million more will suffer from wasting, the most extreme and irreversible forms of malnutrition
The number of over-65s has hit a record high of 36.25 million, accounting for 29.3 per cent of Japan's population, according to government data
Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs
The once-in-a-decade survey was due in 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic and technical and logistical hurdles