EU top diplomat condemns Lebanon pager 'attacks'

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says: "I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region."

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Wednesday condemned explosions of pagers carried by Lebanese militants Hezbollah that the group blamed on Israel.

"Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians, including children among the victims," Josep Borrell said.

"I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region."

Borrell added that the "European Union calls on all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond".

The blasts have increased international fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah could spiral into all-out war.