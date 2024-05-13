Emirati Field Hospital continues to provide medical services in Gaza

Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in West Sumatra province on Saturday and sent sweeping ash and large rocks down Mount Marapi
The Emirati Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip is unwavering in its commitment to provide vital medical services to the residents despite the current significant challenges.
Dr. Sultan Al Kaabi, Hospital Director, highlighted Gaza's critical medical situation, which is facing a severe shortage of supplies and equipment as several hospitals are out of service.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Despite the challenges they're facing, Dr. Kaabi affirmed that the field hospital has provided care to 20,686 patients and has performed more than 1,752 surgeries.
Established under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the field hospital prioritises serving the most vulnerable, including children, women, and those with chronic diseases.
Furthermore, Dr. Kaabi emphasised the ongoing collaboration with officials of Gaza's medical sector to ensure continued support and provide essential medical care to those in need.
ALSO READ:
Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in West Sumatra province on Saturday and sent sweeping ash and large rocks down Mount Marapi
Emergency was declared and essential services, including fire brigade and ambulances, were deployed at Dubai Airport, according to Pakistani media reports
The tally includes at least 28 deaths in the past 24 hours
The contest final gets underway in Sweden's Malmo, home to the country's largest community of Palestinian origin
The Republican presidential candidate wishes well for Haley, who ended her challenge to Trump in March
On May 7, Israeli forces seized the main border crossing at Rafah, closing a vital route for aid into the besieged area
The environmental activists glued themselves to a glass case containing the historic Magna Carta document at the British Library
Thirty people have been rescued alive, while thirty-eight remained unaccounted for