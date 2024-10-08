Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Emirates cancels flights to and from Iran on October 8

The step comes amid fears of Israeli response to Iran's missile attack on it last week

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 12:39 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Want to pay less than Dh100,000 in rent? You may be charged higher commission

Abu Dhabi: Expats can own property in 4 ways; types, areas explained

UAE: Rainfall expected in Abu Dhabi until October 9; motorists urged to be cautious

Emirates has cancelled its flights to and from Iran on Tuesday October 8.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Tehran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 15, the airline said.


Recommended For You

Dubai: Want to pay less than Dh100,000 in rent? You may be charged higher commission

UAE amends VAT law, announces new tax exemptions

UAE: Some Indian expats stopped from boarding flights for not carrying Emirates ID

UAE: Rainfall expected in Abu Dhabi until October 9; motorists urged to be cautious

UAE: Despite Dh15,000 cost, women freeze eggs to achieve life goals before motherhood

 

Previously, flights to and from Iran were cancelled until October 7.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The cancellations come amid fears of Israeli retaliation after Iran's missile attack on Israel last Tuesday.

Iran has vowed a stronger response if its infrastructure is attacked.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story