Emirates cancels flights to and from Iran on October 8

Emirates has cancelled its flights to and from Iran on Tuesday October 8.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Tehran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 15, the airline said.

Previously, flights to and from Iran were cancelled until October 7.

The cancellations come amid fears of Israeli retaliation after Iran's missile attack on Israel last Tuesday.

Iran has vowed a stronger response if its infrastructure is attacked.