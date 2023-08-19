UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Egypt's president pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

The prominent campaigner was sentenced to life in 2015 over the 2011 uprising that drove Mubarak from power

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Reuters file photo
Reuters file photo

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:44 PM

Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:45 PM

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has pardoned a number of prisoners, including prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, state TV said on Saturday.

Douma, a prominent opposition campaigner, was sentenced to life in 2015 over the 2011 revolt against long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

He rose to prominence during the uprising that drove Mubarak from power and was also a key protest leader against former president Mohammed Mursi.

More to follow

ALSO READ:


More news from World