Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasises long-standing relations with UAE

He praised the care and attention given to the Egyptian community residing in the UAE

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:27 AM

Dr Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, has emphasised the long-standing, privileged relations between Egypt and the UAE, noting their continuous growth and development across various fields.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his ongoing visit to the UAE, the Minister said that the Egypt-UAE relations are built on solid foundations, with shared bonds between the two brotherly peoples, and a very high level of coordination between the leadership of both countries.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added, "There is political coordination at the highest level between the leadership of the two countries, and there are also very strong economic relations based on mutual benefit. We are pleased with the significant growth in these relations and the remarkable increase in UAE investments in Egypt."

He praised the care and attention given to the Egyptian community residing in the UAE, commending the significant progress the UAE has made in various sectors, including digital transformation, sustainability, AI, and other fields.

"There are many topics I will address during my stay in Abu Dhabi, foremost among them are the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in political, economic, and trade sectors. There are also regional and international issues that we will discuss with our brothers in the UAE, particularly the current developments in the Middle East and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza," he added.

