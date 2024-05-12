Egypt to intervene in support of South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip from a position in southern Israel. — Photo: AFP

Egypt announced its intention to officially intervene in support of South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.

The ministry stated that Egypt's decision to intervene in the lawsuit comes in light of the escalating severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"These attacks include deliberate targeting of civilians, infrastructure destruction, forced displacement, and creating unbearable living conditions, leading to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza. These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 regarding the protection of civilians during wartime," the ministry said.

Egypt called on Israel, as the occupying power, to comply with its obligations, the statement said.

"This includes implementing interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice to ensure adequate access to humanitarian aid that meets the needs of Palestinians in Gaza and to refrain from committing any violations against the Palestinian people, who are protected under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."

Furthermore, Egypt reiterated its call to the UN Security Council and influential international parties to take immediate action to halt the violations in Gaza and military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah and to provide necessary protection for Palestinian civilians, the statement said.

