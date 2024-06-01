Egypt to host talks with Israel, US over Rafah crossing

The country's election rules stop campaigning about 36 hours before voting begins
Egypt will host Israeli and US officials on Sunday to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing, a vital conduit for aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, Egyptian state-linked media said.
Al Qahera News, which has links to Egyptian intelligence, quoted on Saturday a unidentified senior official as saying Cairo was demanding "a total Israeli withdrawal" from the terminal on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.
"An Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing", the official said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The crossing has been closed since Israeli forces seized its Palestinian side in early May, reducing aid flows into the war-torn territory to a trickle.
Since then, Egypt and Israel have blamed each other for the blocking of aid deliveries through Rafah. The Egyptian authorities have refused to coordinate with the Israelis, preferring to work with international or Palestinian bodies.
After talks with US President Joe Biden last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi agreed to temporarily divert UN aid to the Kerem Shalom crossing, near Rafah but on Gaza's border with Israel.
Biden on Friday revealed a multi-phase plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip proposed by Israel, saying it was "time for this war to end".
The official quoted by Al Qahera said that Egypt was undertaking "intensive efforts" to "resume negotiations" for a truce "in light of the recent American proposition".
ALSO READ:
The country's election rules stop campaigning about 36 hours before voting begins
He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane
Khan and his wife were sentenced to seven years in jail after being found to have broken Islamic law by failing to leave the requisite interval after Bibi's divorce
Guterres said that the humanitarian organisations must have full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to reach all civilians in need across Gaza
They are better for the environment when burning up upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere compared to conventional satellites
The plane had suffered extreme turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling
The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation
The accused were carrying 1430grams of gold