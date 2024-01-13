Egypt denies suspending navigation through Suez Canal

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign
Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, stated that navigation movement in the canal is regular from both directions. He denied allegations of any temporary suspension of navigation due to the situation in the Bab al Mandab.
In a statement, the Chairman of the authority explained that Suez Canal provides its navigation services normally, as the navigation movement in the canal, Saturday, is expected to witness the crossing of 44 ships from both directions, with a total cargo of 2.3 million tonnes.
Rabie stressed the Suez Canal Authority's keenness to open direct channels of communication with companies and shipping lines and joint coordination for the interest of serving the shipping community and ensuring the sustainability of global supply chains.
