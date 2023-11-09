Egypt condemns 'international silence on violations of the law' by Israel: foreign minister

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
Egypt on Thursday condemned "international silence on violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel" at a Paris conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, under bombardment by Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas.
"What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defence," Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry told the conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of an "imbalance" in "the international conscience".
ALSO READ:
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
More than 200 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, while some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons
The White House has previously called for such pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire
Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone
The quake was felt in several provinces in neighbouring Argentina
The quake hit 220km southeast of Labasa
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres