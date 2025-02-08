Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits western Turkey

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea in western Turkey on Friday evening.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement that the quake was 7 km deep, with no reports of casualties or material damage.

In the southern part of the country, thousands of residents recently held vigils to mark the day a devastating earthquake struck two years ago.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 4.17am on February 6, 2023, when people were sleeping, killing over 53,000 people in Turkey and some 6,000 in Syria.

It destroyed almost 40,000 buildings and severely damaged about 200,000 others in Turkey, leaving huge numbers trapped under the rubble.