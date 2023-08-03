Daesh announces death of leader, replacement chosen

Scientists develop 'cancer-killing pill' named in memory of 9-year-old who died of deadly disease
The promising drug has been in development for two decades, and now undergoing pre-clinical research in the US, according to media reports
Daesh on Thursday announced the death of its leader Abu Al Hussein Al Husseini Al Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria, according to AFP.
Qurashi "was killed after direct clashes" with group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham in Idlib province, a spokesman said in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying when he was killed.
According to Reuters, Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al Quraishi has been chosen as his replacement.
ALSO READ:
The promising drug has been in development for two decades, and now undergoing pre-clinical research in the US, according to media reports
Zhanna Samsonova, 39, hadd been in bed “for almost a month” and would struggle to walk and climb stairs, according to media reports
One woman died, and 43 others were injured as a blaze enveloped the apartment building in the Alatau district in Kazakhstan
Space debris, both man-made and natural, has a habit of coming down in Western Australia's vast outback
Jose Paulino Gomes was known for not eating anything industrialised and had a natural diet
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says his country is in the most serious security situation since World War II
Top court says it may constitute a Special Investigation Team or a committee comprising former judges to monitor the situation in the strife-torn state
In an image uploaded on social media, Malala and husband Asser Malik are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box