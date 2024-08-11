China supports Iran in defending security, says foreign minister

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
China supports Iran in defending its "sovereignty, security and national dignity", Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Iran's acting foreign minister in a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry.
In the phone call, Wang repeated Beijing's denunciation of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, saying the strike had violated Iran's sovereignty and threatened regional stability.
Iran and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out strike that killed Haniyeh.
Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fuelled concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was turning into a wider Middle East war.
Iran has vowed to "harshly punish" Israel over the assassination.
Wang told Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, that the killing of Haniyeh had "directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process and undermined regional peace and stability," China's foreign ministry said.
"China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in accordance with the law, and in its efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and stands ready to maintain close communication with Iran," Wang was quoted as saying.
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo