Bullets found in bodies of Israeli hostages retrieved from Gaza, says hostage families forum

A total of 109 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza

By Reuters

An Israeli soldier stands next to tributes during the funeral of Yoram Metzger, one of the six hostages whose bodies were retrieved from Gazan captivity and brought to Israel in a military operation, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, on Thursday. REUTERS
Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:57 PM

Bullets were found in the bodies of the six Israeli hostages retrieved from Gaza this week, the Hostage Families Forum campaign group said on Thursday, citing recent autopsy reports.

The comments came a day after US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the urgency of sealing a deal for a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and release of hostages held by Palestinian militants there.


A total of 109 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza. About a third of them are thought to be dead, with the fate of the others unknown.

"In every minute that the deal is not completed, another hostage could lose their life. It is clear to all that the return of the hostages is only possible through a deal," the campaign group said.

It said the recovery of six hostage bodies was no achievement but rather a testament to the government's failure to reach a deal on time and return the hostages alive.

Internationally mediated ceasefire talks resumed in Cairo earlier on Thursday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the region on Tuesday without producing a breakthrough to end the 10-month-old war.

Months of on-off ceasefire talks have circled the same issues, but Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have stuck firmly to their demands.

Most of Israel's hostages were seized by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and abducting around 250 as hostages.


