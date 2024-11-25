Boat carrying tourists sinks off Egypt's Red Sea coast; 16 people rescued

Photo: Reuters file photo used for illustrative purposes

Egyptian authorities rescued 16 people after a tourist boat sank off its Red Sea coast, three security sources told Reuters on Monday, as search operations continued for the remaining passengers and crew members.

The boat, Sea Story, was carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists of varying nationalities and 14 crew, on a multi-day diving trip when it sank near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate.

Governor Amr Hanafi said some survivors were rescued using a helicopter and have been taken to medical care. Efforts to locate more survivors were ongoing in coordination with the Egyptian navy and army.

The governorate said a distress call was received at 3.30am GMT and that the boat had departed from Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, with plans to return to Hurghada Marina on November 29.