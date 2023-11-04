UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Blinken says ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to regroup and attack

The October 7 attack killed more than 1,400 people, the worst assault in Israel's history

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 7:44 PM

The United States believes that a ceasefire in Israel's military offensive in Gaza would leave Palestinian militant group Hamas in place and allow it to regroup and carry out similar attacks to the one on October 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

That attack killed more than 1,400 people, the worst assault in Israel's history. Blinken made his comments at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts who have repeatedly urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

ALSO READ:


More news from World