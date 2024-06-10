Blinken, in Middle East, pushes ceasefire as Israeli troops advance

Palestinians flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:22 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Middle East on Monday hoping to deliver the ceasefire that President Joe Biden proposed last month, in an all-out push by Washington to secure an end to the Gaza war.

Speaking after meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo on the first stop on his trip, Blinken said Hamas was the only side that had yet to agree to Biden's ceasefire proposal, which Washington says Israel has already accepted.

“My message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region, is if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken told reporters before departing Egypt to visit Israel where he was due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sisi said it was important to lift obstacles to humanitarian aid for Gazans.

Ahead of his trip, Israel and Hamas both doubled down on hardline positions that have scuppered all previous attempts to end the fighting, while Israel has pressed on with assaults in central and southern Gaza, among the bloodiest of the war.

"We are committed to total victory," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, quoting remarks he made on Sunday to relatives of Israelis killed in Gaza.

"What is the main dispute? It is over Hamas' demand ... that we commit to stopping the war without achieving our goals of eliminating Hamas.... I am not prepared to do so."

Hamas, for its part, said Washington must push its ally Israel to halt the fighting.

"We call upon the US administration to put pressure on the occupation to stop the war on Gaza, and the Hamas movement is ready to deal positively with any initiative that secures an end to the war," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

In Rafah, the city on the southern edge of Gaza where Israel launched an offensive last month in defiance of White House pleas, residents said on Monday tanks had been trying to thrust deeper towards the north in the early hours of the morning. They were on the edge of Shaboura, one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods at the heart of the city.

Around half of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people had been sheltering in Rafah before last month's assault, and a million have had to flee again.

Since last week, Israel has also launched a large assault in the central Gaza Strip, around the small city of Deir Al Balah, the last population centre yet to be stormed. On Monday, residents said the Israelis had pulled back from some areas there but were keeping up airstrikes and shelling.

Residents in Nuseirat, north of Deir Al Balah, were still clearing debris after Israel freed four hostages in a massive raid there on Saturday. Palestinian officials say 274 people were killed, making it of the deadliest assaults of the war. Israeli forces said they were aware of under 100 Palestinians killed there and did not know how many were combatants.

Antony Blinken speaks to the media after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, at Cairo airport. — Photo: Reuters

"We are exhausted and helpless, enough is enough," said Jehad, who fled under fire from Saturday's assault in Nuseirat with his family and was now in Deir Al Balah, speaking by text message. The family had already been displaced from Gaza City to Nuseirat, to Khan Younis, to Rafah and back to Nuseirat before their latest flight.