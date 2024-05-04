E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Biden to host Jordan king next week amid Gaza talks

King Abdullah II last visited the White House in February when he called for an immediate ceasefire

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
AFP
AFP

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 9:28 AM

US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II next week, the White House said Friday (May 3), as negotiations continue in the Middle East for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting will be "private" and will be followed by a debrief after, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters but she did not provide a specific date.


King Abdullah II last visited the White House in February when he called for an immediate ceasefire and warned an attack on Rafah would cause a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


After nearly seven months of war, the negotiations are underway to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as release hostages.

The talks, which come after months of efforts by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the United States to achieve a truce between the combatants, are at a critical juncture.

The United States has urged the Palestinian militant group to accept the "extraordinarily generous" offer.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of trying to derail the proposed Gaza deal with his threats to launch an operation in Rafah.

ALSO READS:


More news from World