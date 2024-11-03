B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East in a warning to Iran, allies

Two United States Air Force B52 bombers fly past the Singapore Airshow on February 22, 2024. — AFP

American B-52 bombers have arrived in the Middle East, the US military said on Saturday, a day after Washington announced their deployment in a warning to Iran.

"B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the military command for the Middle East and surrounding countries said in a post on social media.

The United States announced on Friday evening that it was sending the bombers, fighter and tanker aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the Middle East. "Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement on the deployment. Israel launched strikes against Iran on October 26, hitting military infrastructure while steering clear of critical nuclear and oil sites, and the country's supreme leader has vowed that Tehran will retaliate for Israeli attacks.

Iran has carried out two major attacks against Israel in 2024 — one in April after a strike on its consulate in Damascus that was blamed on Israel, and another in October that Tehran said was in response to the assassination of leaders of armed groups it backs in the Middle East.