Avian flu outbreak detected in Kibbutz, says Israel

Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety reported that H5N1 avian influenza has been diagnosed in a fattening turkey coop in Kibbutz Tzora in the Judea region. Following an unusual mortality in three pre-market turkey coops, at 9.4 weeks of age, samples sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety laboratories confirmed the suspicion. This is the 13th case of avian influenza diagnosed in commercial poultry farms this flu season.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is acting in accordance with the procedures recommended by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding the treatment of avian influenza. Among other things, a quarantine zone has been defined within a range of up to 10 km from the infected poultry houses, in which the movement of poultry is restricted, the population of poultry houses is prohibited, and strict biosecurity measures are required from those involved in the industry. The veterinary services at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security continue to conduct active monitoring of all poultry houses in the area.

The Ministry called on breeders of ornamental birds and poultry farms, as well as free-range poultry farms, to keep the poultry they own inside buildings, prevent them from roaming in open areas, and thus reduce the risk of infection from wild birds during the migration season.