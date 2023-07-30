At least six die in Palestinian faction clashes in Lebanon

This year 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure with hundreds of millions at risk of worsening hunger, say experts
At least six people were killed in two days of clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, where the mainstream faction Fatah fought against rival groups that support militants, security sources said.
A Fatah commander was killed on Sunday in an ambush that also injured several of his aides in the crowded, impoverished Ain el-Hilweh camp near the southern coastal city of Sidon.
Four of the aides later died of their injuries, a security source said, adding that sporadic clashes in the camp intensified later on Sunday.
Clashes began the previous day with a failed assassination attempt on a leader of a group sympathetic to militants in which one person was killed. That was followed by gunfire and attacks by armed militants on the headquarters of Fatah.
Fighting subsided but did not completely stop after a ceasefire was reached at a meeting between rival Palestinian factions that included representatives of pro-Iranian Hezbollah group and its ally Amal movement that hold sway in southern Lebanon.
Shops had earlier closed their doors and some people fled the camp, the largest refugee camp in Lebanon, as tensions between the rival groups mounted on Sunday, a witness said. The Lebanese army said a mortar fell inside a military headquarters with one soldier wounded.
The UN agency responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees that provides basic services to nearly 50,000 people living in Ain el-Hilweh said it was suspending all operations in the camp.
Dorothee Klaus, direct of UNRWA in Lebanon, said in a message on the X messaging platform that the agency called "on all militant parties to ensure civilians' safety and respect inviolability of UN premises", adding that the clashes damaged two schools run by the UN agency.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned his country was again paying a price as "an arena to settle foreign scores".
The camp has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence.
Some 400,000 refugees live in Lebanon’s 12 Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbours. The camps mainly lie outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services.
This year 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure with hundreds of millions at risk of worsening hunger, say experts
The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in Berlin
The investigation suggests the mother and son had regular arguments after he moved back in with her after the Covid pandemic
The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent