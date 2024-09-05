At least 40,878 Palestinians killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, health ministry says

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,878 people have been killed in Israel's offensive on Gaza, now nearing its 12th month.
The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,454 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education
The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November
In an election where Harris is vying to become America's first woman president, Trump's macho powers are being put to the ultimate test
Source says leaking fuel system may have caused engine fire
The pontiff will on Thursday host a mass at the country's 80,000 national football stadium, which Catholics are expected to pack out
Six people were detained at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, according to a police spokesperson