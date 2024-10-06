E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

At least 21 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza mosque

Israel said that it had targeted 'Hamas terrorists' who were operating inside the mosque

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AP photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo: AP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:17 AM

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Sunday that an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

"The number of deaths rose to 21 plus a large number of wounded as a result of the occupation (Israel) bombing of a mosque sheltering displaced people in front of the gate of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip," said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque.

ALSO READ:


More news from World