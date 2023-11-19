At least 13,000 killed in Gaza, more than 30,000 wounded in Israeli attacks since war began

Hundreds of street vendors’ stalls in Dakar’s bustling Liberté 6 market were recently bulldozed to make way for a new bus system
Gaza's Hamas government said Sunday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 13,000 since war began on October 7.
The Hamas government said more than 5,500 children were among the dead, alongside 3,500 women, with 30,000 more people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.
The pandemic encouraged customers and businesses alike to integrate digital technology into their everyday lives and increased the adoption of cashless payment methods
Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The flow of remittances is influenced by labour migration patterns, which are affected by economic, political, and demographic factors
For Israel to stop killing the Palestinians, the first step must start with something we all do every day
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration