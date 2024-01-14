As Israel-Hamas war reaches 100-day, here's the conflict by numbers

Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.
The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and a ground offensive that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods. The offensive has displaced the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza, shuttered operations in more than half of Gaza's hospitals and caused widespread hunger, U. monitors say.
The Israeli military says it has now scaled back operations in the hard-hit north. But in the south, where it says Hamas leaders are hiding, it presses forward at full strength. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Israel have engaged in cross-border skirmishes nearly every day since the war began.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war, sourced from Palestinian Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups.
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 23,843
Number of people killed in Israel: more than 1,200
Number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 347
Civilians killed in Gaza: The civilian toll of the war is unknown, with women and minors making up an estimated two-thirds of those killed
Number of civilians killed in Israel on October 7: 790
UN staff killed in Gaza: 148
Health workers killed in Gaza: At least 337
Journalists killed in Gaza: 82
Number of Israeli soldiers killed on October 7: 314
Number of militants killed by Israel: Over 8,000
Number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 188
Number of Israeli soldiers killed on the northern front: 9
Number of Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire or “accidents” in Gaza and the north: 29
Percentage of Gaza’s buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 45-56%
Hospitals in Gaza partially functioning: 15/36
Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic hunger and starvation”: 576,600 (26% of the population)
Percentage of school buildings in Gaza damaged: Over 69%
Mosques damaged: 142
Churches damaged: 3
Ambulances damaged: 121
Students out of school: 625,000 (100% of students)
Palestinians injured in Gaza: 60,005
Palestinians injured in West Bank: More than 4,000
Total Israeli injuries: 12,536
Israeli soldiers injured in ground offensive: 1,085
Israeli soldiers injured since October 7: 2,496
Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (85% of Gaza’s population)
Number of Israelis displaced from northern and southern border communities: 249,263 (2.6% of the population)
Hostages taken by Hamas on October 7: 253
Hostages released: 121
Hostages taken October 7 who remain in the strip: 132 (this include 111 men, 19 women, 2 children; among them 121 Israelis and 11 foreign nationals)
Hostages who were killed or died in Hamas captivity: 33
Palestinian prisoners released during weeklong pause in fighting: 240
Number of rockets launched toward Israel: 14,000
