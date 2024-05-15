Arab League calls on Security Council to take swift action to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare — it was the strongest since 2005, rated on the scale for these flares as X8.7
The Arab League on Wednesday called on the Security Council to take swift measures to stop Israel's aggression, destruction, and war against the Palestinian people, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
In a statement on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the General Secretariat of the Arab League stressed the international, legal and moral responsibility of the Security Council to maintain international peace and security, and to uphold international resolutions.
It also urged it to act immediately to compel the Israeli occupation forces to cease their war and aggression, and to submit to the will of the international community to achieve peace, and restore the Palestinian people's right to return to their homeland and to build their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Arab League reiterated its condemnation of Israel's war of aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and West Bank, urging the international community to intervene immediately and enforce its resolutions.
