Arab Foreign Ministers to discuss measures to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza, West Bank

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM

The 162nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League will take place tomorrow at the Arab League Secretariat in Cairo.

The meeting will focus on halting the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and the West Bank and strengthening international support for Palestine.

The session, chaired by Yemen, which is taking over the presidency from Mauritania, will include Arab foreign ministers and heads of delegations, as well as Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League secretary-general; Ambassador Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, and along with several other assistant secretaries-general.

Prominent international figures attending the meeting will include Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Turkey; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Philippe Lazzarini, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA); and Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

The Council will address ways to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank over the past 11 months, which have resulted in martyrdom, injury, and the loss of more than 145,000 Palestinian civilians.

The Council will also discuss political, diplomatic, and legal measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land, which constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and threatens Arab national security.

The Council will tackle the impact of these policies on the collapse of peace opportunities in the region and the worsening conflict.