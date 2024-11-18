Anger, pain in Turkey as 'newborn deaths gang' trial opens

A general view of the Bakirkoy courthouse, on the opening day of the trial in Turkey's newborn deaths gang case, in Istanbul on Monday. AFP

Dozens of suspects went on trial in Istanbul on Monday over the deaths of at least 10 newborn babies as part of a vast social security fraud scheme in Turkey's worst health scandal in years.

As the trial of the so-called "newborn baby gang" opened, the courtroom was packed with family members and reporters, with 47 suspects due to testify over the coming weeks.

Prosecutors believe a network of private hospital staff, from managers to doctors along with emergency call operators and ambulance drivers, conspired to send healthy newborns to certain neonatal care units for financial gain.

Giving the parents false medical grounds, the defendants allegedly kept some of the infants in intensive care needlessly, sometimes for weeks at a time.

Other babies who were in need of specialised care, did not receive the treatment they needed.

The aim was to secure a social security payment of 8,000 Turkish lira ($230) per day which is granted to private hospitals treating newborns on top of the fee charged to the parents.

The profits were then shared out between them.

The indictment, which is almost 1,400 pages long, said at least 10 babies died as a result of negligence and improper treatment over several years.

The inquiry began in May 2023 and by the end of October, investigators were looking into some 350 complaints, Turkish media reports said.

"The night I gave birth, my baby was fine, he was healthy. The next day, they told us he had three deep-vein thrombosis, high blood pressure and was in respiratory distress," Nazli Ahi, who gave birth at a private Istanbul hospital in April 2023, told the Anadolu news agency.

"Then they said they were going to transfer him" to a neonatal intensive care unit at another hospital, she said.