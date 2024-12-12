Amid ashes of Assad family's mausoleum, Syrian rebels vow to erase their legacy

An aerial picture shows a view of Qardaha, the al-Assad family's ancestral village, in Syria's western Latakia province on Wednesday. AFP

Now covered in ashes and empty bullet casings, the grand mausoleum of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's family stood in the eyes of rebels as a symbol of the injustice Syrians endured under their long rule.

The marble mausoleum in the Assads' western Syrian hometown of Qardaha was stormed, looted and torched by rebels after they took the capital Damascus, ending a family dynasty that began with Assad's father Hafez seizing power in a 1970 coup.

Bullet casings littered the mausoleum floor as fighters and civilians fired guns into the air, chanted slogans and stomped on Hafez al-Assad's torched memorial as winds blew ashes about. The tomb of the elder Assad's wife was also burnt and destroyed.

Ahmet al-Abdullah, a rebel from Aleppo who helped sack the mausoleum, said that while he had mixed feelings watching the monuments burn, the new Syrian leadership was determined to remove any signs of the Assad legacy from public life.