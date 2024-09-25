E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'All-out war is possible' in Middle East, US President Biden warns

Israel put troops on alert for possible entry into Lebanon

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:17 PM

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday of the possibility of an "all-out war" in the Middle East as Israel put troops on alert for possible entry into Lebanon and the war in Gaza grinds on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"An all-out war is possible," Biden told ABC chat show "The View." "What I think is, also, the opportunity is still in play to have a settlement that could fundamentally change the whole region."

ALSO READ:


More news from World