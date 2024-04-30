UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Lufthansa extends cancelled flights to Tehran until May 9

Carriers faced disruptions to flights after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 1:52 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 2:11 PM

Lufthansa will extend the cancellation of flights to the Iranian capital, Tehran, because of security concerns until May 9, the German flag carrier said on Monday.

This comes after global airlines changed flight routes over Iran, cancelled some flights, diverted others to alternate airports or returned planes to the points of departure, as Israel's reported attack on Iran lead to airspace and airport closures and security concerns.


Airlines faced disruptions to flights that week, after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes navigating between Europe and Asia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:


More news from World