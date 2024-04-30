Lufthansa extends cancelled flights to Tehran until May 9

Police said no one has yet claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction
Lufthansa will extend the cancellation of flights to the Iranian capital, Tehran, because of security concerns until May 9, the German flag carrier said on Monday.
This comes after global airlines changed flight routes over Iran, cancelled some flights, diverted others to alternate airports or returned planes to the points of departure, as Israel's reported attack on Iran lead to airspace and airport closures and security concerns.
Airlines faced disruptions to flights that week, after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes navigating between Europe and Asia.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Police said no one has yet claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction
More than 300 staff would stop working for four days at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5
Authorities urged people to wear face masks and glasses when doing outdoor activities
The three-strong flotilla had been due to sail on Friday from ports in Turkey with more than 5,000 tonnes of aid on board
Cross-border shelling has killed at least 70 civilians, including children, rescue workers and journalists
Northeastern University in Boston says the action was taken after some protesters resorted to virulent anti-Semitic slurs
Alongside regional leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meetings
The Argentinian's beauty got many looking for the 'fountain of youth': She can't be that old, Netizens say