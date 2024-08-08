Air France extends Beirut flight suspension until Sunday

It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
Air France has extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday "due to the security situation" in Lebanon.
Air France and its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, have halted flights to the Lebanese capital since July 29 after Israel vowed to retaliate following rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
Transavia has also extended the flight suspension until Sunday.
"The resumption of operations will be subject to a further assessment of the local situation," Air France said in a notice on its website posted late on Wednesday.
"Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its top priority," it said.
Other airlines have also stopped flights to Beirut.
Tensions have soared further in the past week as Iran and its allies vowed revenge for the high-profile killings of Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, both blamed on Israel.
Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces across the border between Lebanon and Israel.
It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
Over 100 far-right demonstrations are planned in several cities on Wednesday
Blinding ends girl's hopes of becoming doctor or teacher; younger sister loses sight in one eye, brother suffers head wound
It is a quiet but defiant act from a people fighting for decades to urge Brazil's government to fully recognise their ancestral lands, a move that would grant legal protections against loggers, miners
The Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer will head the interim government after longtime and autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India
French police cite email possibly sent by rail saboteurs
Police have clamped down on protests after thousands of people joined rallies against government policies and the high cost of living last week
The bridge has been the scene of frequent clashes since the 1999 war between Serbian forces and Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority