'Iran's proxies made a grave mistake': Netanyahu on drone attack at his residence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters file

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Iranian-backed groups who tried to kill him and his wife would pay "a heavy price," after his office reported a drone targeted his residence in Caesarea.

"Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," said Netanyahu who, his office said, was not home at the time of the incident.

A drone was launched towards Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

Israel's foreign minister said the "true face" of Iran had been exposed by what he called an assassination attempt by Iran-backed groups against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.