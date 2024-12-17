After Assad's fall, Erdogan enjoys moment 'in the sun': Analysts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. — Reuters file

After backing the rebels who overthrew Bashar Al Assad and brokering a key Horn of Africa peace deal, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has boosted his international standing, leaving him well-placed to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, analysts say.

Although Turkey was not directly involved in the Syrian strongman's overthrow, it has long maintained a working relationship with the Islamist-led HTS rebels behind the push, leaving it with a direct line to Damascus as other governments fret over the group's Al-Qaeda roots.

Erdogan was jubilant as the rebels stormed Damascus, and just days later, his spy chief Ibrahim Kalin became the first high-profile figure to visit HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, who now goes by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The same week, Erdogan scored another diplomatic coup by brokering the end of a bitter year-long dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.

In another boost for Erdogan's international standing, Turkey's role in the Syria upheaval won praise on Monday from president-elect Donald Trump.

"I think Turkey is very smart... Turkey did an unfriendly takeover, without a lot of lives being lost," the billionaire businessman told reporters at his Florida residence.

"Erdogan has played the long game from a power projection and security perspective," Anthony Skinner, director of research at Marlow Global, told AFP.

His government "has carefully cultivated relations with both state and non-state actors to maximise Turkey's leverage in its back yard and further afield," he said.

"The returns are particularly apparent in Syria and the Horn of Africa. Erdogan has played his cards well until now and he holds an enviable hand in Syria."

For Max Abrahms, an international security professor and author of a book on terror group dynamics, "Erdogan has been a big winner" of the Syrian upheaval.

With Assad's long-term backers now out of the picture — Russia mired in its war with Ukraine and Iran weakened by Israel's assault on its Hezbollah proxy -- the stage has been cleared for Erdogan to "expand Turkish influence in Syria", he told AFP.

That will likely see Ankara moving to "mitigate the PKK threat as Turkey consolidates control along its border", he said of Turkish operations against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Since 2016, Turkey has staged multiple operations in northern Syria, mainly targeting the YPG, which is a key part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

But for Ankara, the YPG is linked to the PKK, its domestic nemesis which has fought a decades-long insurgency on Turkish soil.

Just days after Assad's fall, Ankara appeared confident its opposition to Kurdish militants would be adopted by its HTS allies who are now ruling Syria.