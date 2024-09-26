80 rockets fired by Hezbollah fighters at Israeli town

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets fired from southern Lebanon near the northern Israeli town of Safed on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:22 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:23 PM

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Thursday said it targeted the northern Israeli town of Safed with dozens of rockets in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"Defending Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli" attacks on "cities, villages and civilians" in Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters targeted Safed "with 80 rockets", a statement said.

