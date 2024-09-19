E-Paper

30 Hezbollah rocket launchers hit in Thursday strikes, Israel army says

Sites contained approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory, it said in a statement

By AFP

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the southern Lebanese border area of Alman al-Shumariyah on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:17 PM

Israel's army said it hit some 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers along with other "infrastructure" in air strikes carried out in Lebanon on Thursday.

"With the direction of IDF (military) intelligence, the IAF (air force) struck approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

