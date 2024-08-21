28 Pakistani pilgrims killed, 23 injured as bus overturns in Iran

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 9:20 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 9:37 AM

A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, killing 28 passengers and injuring another 23 people, state media reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations made by the Iranian traffic police.

"Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital," the crisis management director general of Yazd province told state TV.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pakistan's consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official added.