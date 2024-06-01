20 drown in boat accident in eastern Afghanistan

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 11:06 AM

Twenty people, including children, drowned when a boat sank during a river crossing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, a provincial official said.

"A boat with women and children on board sank on Saturday morning at 7.00am (02.30 GMT) in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district of eastern Nangarhar," said Quraishi Badloon, the head of the province's information department, in a post on social media platform X.

Badloon said five people survived the accident, the cause of which was being investigated.

The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the authorities had sent a medical team and ambulances to the area, in a message shared with media.

At least five bodies had been recovered and efforts were underway to find the others, provincial government officials said.