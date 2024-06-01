20 drown in boat accident in eastern Afghanistan

The plane had suffered extreme turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling
Twenty people, including children, drowned when a boat sank during a river crossing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, a provincial official said.
"A boat with women and children on board sank on Saturday morning at 7.00am (02.30 GMT) in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district of eastern Nangarhar," said Quraishi Badloon, the head of the province's information department, in a post on social media platform X.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Badloon said five people survived the accident, the cause of which was being investigated.
The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the authorities had sent a medical team and ambulances to the area, in a message shared with media.
At least five bodies had been recovered and efforts were underway to find the others, provincial government officials said.
Residents in the area regularly cross the river using boats often in poor condition, as there is no nearby bridge, local media reported.
ALSO READ:
The plane had suffered extreme turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling
The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation
The accused were carrying 1430grams of gold
The country has been gripped by a wave of unprecedented rallies for the past seven weeks since the ruling Georgian Dream party revived the plans
The man killed two human resources directors and a job centre employee, and attempted to kill a company executive following a string of dismissals
The attack triggered global outrage and an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
The shopping giant has skyrocketed in popularity around the world in recent years, offering a vast selection of clothes and accessories at low prices